Dorothy (Jurasin) Stefan Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dorothy Stefan, 86, of Warren, Ohio, entered into eternal life with her loving family by her side on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 10:35 a.m. in Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home in Howland, Ohio, where she had been a resident for one month.

Dorothy was born on July 26, 1930, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late John and Lillian Becker Jurasin and was a lifelong area resident.

Dorothy worked for over 30 years as a supply clerk at Packard Electric, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed frequenting the casinos, taking drives in the car, but most of all, she enjoyed the time that she spent with her family. A convert, Dorothy was a devout catholic and a member of the former St. Pius X Catholic Church in Warren and enjoyed baking cakes and pastries for its Bereavement Committee.

Dorothy was married in September of 1947 to John J. Stefan, Sr. and they were married for 46 years until his passing on November 23, 1993.

She is survived by four children, John J. Stefan, Jr. of Warren, Robert J. (Judy) Stefan of Champion, Donald P. Stefan, with whom she made her home and Linda (David N.) Prokop of Champion; eight grandchildren, Michelle Pattinson, David N. (Debbie Bufano) Prokop, Jr., Stacy (Michael) Raines, Susie, Melissa and Lisa Stefan, Donald (Dawn Haynie) Stefan and Mary Stefan; 12 great-grandchildren, Abby, Jonathan, McKenzie, Justin, Courtney, Jena, Josh, Treyton, Jagger, Katherine, Roxanne, Kara and by many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Stefan; sister, Mary Kurtz and brother, Steven Jurasin.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral, 727 E. market St. Warren, Ohio 44481, where closing prayers will be recited at 9:10 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2017, in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church. A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Christopher Henyk officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2017, in St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North St. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483. Burial will follow in Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion, Ohio.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Dorothy’s name be made to St. John Paul II Parish 1401 Moncrest Drive NW, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Stefan family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to share condolences to the Stefan family.



