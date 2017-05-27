Escobar, Moustakas lead Royals past Indians 5-2

By Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Alcides Escobar hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth, Mike Moustakas homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Saturday.

Kansas City, an AL-worst 20-27 entering Saturday, has won two straight this weekend against the Indians.

Jason Vargas (6-3) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his second save in two days and No. 11 on the season.

Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar (3-5) allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings.

