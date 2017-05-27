Flea market, craft show raises funds for coming Austintown garden

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vendors set up shop Saturday in the new Woodside Community Gardens in Austintown.

It was the first annual Flea Market and Craft Show to raise funds for the Garden.

The township organized a land swap with the Austintown school district to reacquire the seven-acre plot where Woodside Elementary used to be.

That land then needed a use — insert Woodside Community Garden Committee.

The Committee has already drawn up a map for the gardens, with land set aside to grow several different types vegetables and fruits.

But that’s not all they have planned.

“We’d like to have a community concert in the garden here, maybe in the fall plan a Halloween event,” said Dale Basista, chairman of the Woodside Community Garden Committee. “We’re brainstorming whatever we can do. We have so much land here, we want to use it for the good of the community and Austintown.”

It could be at least two years before the garden is finished and ready for regular public use.