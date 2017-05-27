Flea market, craft show raises funds for coming Austintown garden

Vendors set up shop Saturday in the new Woodside Community Gardens in Austintown

By Published: Updated:
Vendors set up shop Saturday in the new Woodside Community Gardens in Austintown.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  Vendors set up shop Saturday in the new Woodside Community Gardens in Austintown.

It was the first annual Flea Market and Craft Show to raise funds for the Garden.

The township organized a land swap with the Austintown school district to reacquire the seven-acre plot where Woodside Elementary used to be.

That land then needed a use — insert Woodside Community Garden Committee.

The Committee has already drawn up a map for the gardens, with land set aside to grow several different types vegetables and fruits.

But that’s not all they have planned.

“We’d like to have a community concert in the garden here, maybe in the fall plan a Halloween event,” said Dale Basista, chairman of the Woodside Community Garden Committee. “We’re brainstorming whatever we can do. We have so much land here, we want to use it for the good of the community and Austintown.”

It could be at least two years before the garden is finished and ready for regular public use.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s