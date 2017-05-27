Jacqueline J. Neumann Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Jacqueline J. Neumann, 67, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Jacquie was born on July 15, 1949, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to the late Russell and Marian (Martell) Bibby.

On June 26, 1981 she married Steven Neumann, who survives. She was a reading specialist and elementary school teacher for Brookfield schools before her retirement. Teaching little ones was always a passion. For a time she was a children’s pastor at Hubbard Church of the Nazarene before becoming a member at the Niles Church of the Nazarene. She was also a loving wife and caring mother, her family was her greatest joy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Niles Church of the Nazarene; 1822 Niles Vienna Rd, Niles, OH 44446, where a celebration of life service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Besides her husband of 35 years, Jacquie is survived by her children, Jennifer Neumann, Christina (David Wilson) Neumann, Sharon Kelly and Rose Allen; her granddaughters, Hailey, Gracie, Kalila, Kyra, Kaila, Kayleigh, Brianna, Ashley and Diane; her sister, Sharon Leckie and her brother, William Russell Bibby.

In addition to her parents, Jacquie was preceded in death by her son, Donald William Valperga.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send online condolences to the family.



Order Flowers Here