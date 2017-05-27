Jessie Lee Wolfe Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Jessie Lee Wolfe, 74, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Hospice House.

She was born January 8, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard L. Weeks and the late Doris Pitcher.

Jessie graduated from Warren G. Harding Class of 1960 and went on to own and operate Champion Day School for over 30 years.

She enjoyed making ceramics, crafts, going to craft shows and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her dog, Pebbles. Jessie also loved spending time in the Amish communities.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Ron L. Wolfe, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Shawn C. (Rick Taylor) Wolfe of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; daughter, Angel C. (Joseph) Naples of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Dawn Rae Constantino of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Brianna L. Wolfe, Jacob L. Wolfe, Kara C. Melnik, John M. Melnik and Arabella C. Naples; a great-granddaughter, Adalina C. Melnik; former husband, Ron L. Wolfe, Sr. and her close friend, Christine Delpha of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A private service will take place at Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Jessie’s memory.



