Mahoning Valley Historical Society announces Historic Preservation Awards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has announced its 2017 Historic Preservation Awards. Four properties are on the list this year.

There are three Community Revitalization Awards — two of them Catholic Churches: For the repairs made at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and for the restoration of the stained glass windows at St. Patrick Church.

Also getting a revitalization award is the Lewis House on College Street in Poland.

The Commercial Revitalization Award goes to the Peter Allen Inn in Kinsman.