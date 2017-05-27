Mahoning Valley Historical Society announces Historic Preservation Awards

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and St. Patrick Church earned Community Revitalization Awards

By Published: Updated:
Parishioners at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown celebrated 90 years in their building on Wednesday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has announced its 2017 Historic Preservation Awards. Four properties are on the list this year.

There are three Community Revitalization Awards — two of them Catholic Churches: For the repairs made at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and for the restoration of the stained glass windows at St. Patrick Church.

Also getting a revitalization award is the Lewis House on College Street in Poland.

The Commercial Revitalization Award goes to the Peter Allen Inn in Kinsman.

.

