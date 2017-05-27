Mathews softball falls just short at regional final

The Mustangs lost to Lucas, 5-4, Saturday afternoon at Kent State in a Division IV regional final

By Published:
Big inning powers Mathews softball to Regional Final

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews High softball fell to Lucas, 5-4, Saturday afternoon at Kent State in a Division IV regional final.

The Mustangs season ends at 21-8.

Mathews beat St. Thomas Aquinas 6-3 Friday in a regional semifinal.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s