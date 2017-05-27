Noah Junior Crom Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Noah Junior Crom 87, of (Salem Township) Leetonia, Ohio, died at 2:20 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017, at his home.

He was born on December 30, 1929, in Clinton, Oklahoma, the son of the late Levi M. and Opal (Prince) Crom.

Noah was a person that liked to have a good time and joke around with folks. He loved the outdoors and spending time in his garden that was very precious to him. He retired from Eljers, where he worked in the foundry. Noah was a veteran of both the United States Navy and the United States Army during World War II.

Noah is survived by his two children, Richard (Deborah Hall) Crom of Berlin Center and Anita Needs of Leetonia; his grandchildren, Lori (Terry) Johnson, Misty (Jorge) Moreno, David Crom, Richard (Emy) Crom, Jr., Cody Crom, Courtney Crom, Jessica (Patrick) Gray, Melissa (James IV) Libert, Dawn Niehorster and Amanda (Ryan) Pauken; his great-grandchildren, Brooke, Jorge, Miguel, Bianca, Natalia, Jovanni, Angel, Angelina, Makalya, Adrian, Brian, Shiann, Dana, Leah, Richard III, Alejandra, Scarlett, James V and Jack.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2005 by his wife, the former Dana Jane Grimes, whom he married in 1954; his three sons, Timothy, Jeffrey and an infant brother.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 1:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio. The Pastor, Frederick Montford, will be officiating the services and conclude with full military honors. The burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Park in Canfield, Ohio.

A time of visitation will be on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



