Stephen K. Smith Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Stephen K. Smith, 78, of Howland, Ohio, died at his home on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

He was born January 20, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Victor and Mary (Tombar) Smith and had lived in the area all his life.

A member of St. James Catholic Church (St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish), Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a firefighter for the city of Warren for 27 years before retiring. An avid fisherman, he was a charter captain on Lake Erie and belonged to several fishing groups. He also enjoyed fixing televisions and spending time with his family.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Burns of Boardman; two sons, Eric (Lori) Smith of Fowler and Christopher (Hope) Smith of Warren; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, including his special great-grandson, Michael Stephen Keeley; a brother, Ted Smith of Warren and a cousin, Steve Tombar of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Margaret Ann (Sipusic) Smith, whom he married February 27, 1960 and died March 20, 2017; a son, Stephen Smith and a brother, Don Smith.

Friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2017, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with cremation to follow, per his wishes.



Order Flowers Here