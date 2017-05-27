Storm Team 27: Storms expected Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight expect dry conditions with low dipping into the low 50s. We are tracking storms moving in on Sunday. Showers will beginning to develop around lunchtime but the storms will move through during the afternoon. There is a chance for an isolated strong storm.

THE FORECAST

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 53

Sunday: Showers or thunderstorms likely. Isolated strong storm. (80%)

High: 77

Monday: Decreasing Clouds. Chance morning shower.(30% AM)

High: 76 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 72 Low: 48

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 71 Low: 52

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 52

