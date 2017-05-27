Storm Team 27: Tracking showers to start the holiday weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be around this weekend. The best chance for seeing rain today will be this morning. There will just be a small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny with highs climbing to the middle 70s.

Sunday will start dry with an increased chance for showers or storms into the afternoon. Some storms may be strong late in the day and into the evening. Temperatures will build into the upper 70s.

Monday will start with a chance for shower or thunderstorm, but better weather expected through the day as temperatures push into the middle 70s.

Today: Skies becoming partly sunny. Chance for shower or t-storm mainly early. (60%)
High: 73

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 53

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. (70%)
High: 77

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Mainly early. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 72 Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 51

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 49

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 72 Low: 49

