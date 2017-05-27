Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of Virginia police officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WKBN) – A Virginia man is now in custody following a fatal shooting and overnight search by Virginia State Police (VSP) and U.S. Marshals.

Travis Ball, 27-years-old, was found at a house in Richmond, Virginia shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, according to VSP. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Ball is charged with shooting VSP Special Agent Michael Walter, who succumbed to his injuries shorty after 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Additional charges are pending.

Around 7:25 p.m. Friday night, Walter and another Richmond officer spotted a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pulling-up to a curb on the side of the road. Both officers got out of the car to talk to the people in the Cobalt. The Richmond officer was talking to the driver when suddenly Walter, who approached the passenger side of the car, was shot, according to VSP.

Ball was then seen running from the car on foot.

Ball is being held without bond on the arrest warrants obtained for him Friday night of one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Richmond officer was not injured in the shooting. The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by police.

A handgun was recovered near the Cobalt, and an investigation is still on-going.

Investigative efforts by officials and tips from the public ultimately led to Ball’s apprehension.