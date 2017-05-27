Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of Virginia police officer

Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter succumbed to his injuries shorty after 5 a.m. Saturday morning

By Published:
Shooting Investigation Generic

RICHMOND, Va. (WKBN) –  A Virginia man is now in custody following a fatal shooting and overnight search by Virginia State Police (VSP) and U.S. Marshals.

Travis Ball, 27-years-old, was found at a house in Richmond, Virginia shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, according to VSP. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Ball is charged with shooting VSP Special Agent Michael Walter, who succumbed to his injuries shorty after 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Additional charges are pending.

Around 7:25 p.m. Friday night, Walter and another Richmond officer spotted a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pulling-up to a curb on the side of the road. Both officers got out of the car to talk to the people in the Cobalt. The Richmond officer was talking to the driver when suddenly Walter, who approached the passenger side of the car, was shot, according to VSP.

Ball was then seen running from the car on foot.

Ball is being held without bond on the arrest warrants obtained for him Friday night of one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Richmond officer was not injured in the shooting. The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by police.

A handgun was recovered near the Cobalt, and an investigation is still on-going.

Investigative efforts by officials and tips from the public ultimately led to Ball’s apprehension.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s