Boardman Memorial Day Parade ready for its 113th year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Kiwanis’ Memorial Day Parade is more than a century old — making it the oldest in the Valley.

It’s now 113 years ago that the Boardman Kiwianis Club held it’s first Memorial Day Service. The tradition continues Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

“There was a ceremony here,” Mark Luke of Boardman Kiwanis said. “Some small parades started at the fire station and came over here to Boardman Cemetery. It was a respectful yet social situation, too.”

Memorial Day originated as Decoration Day. It was a time for people to place flags at veteran’s graves.

Boardman celebrated that way until the 1950s.

That’s when the township decided to have a large parade and move the ceremony to Boardman Park.

Luke says the parade has grown to over 100 groups participating, which is much larger than it used to be.

“I remember marching the parade as a boy scout,” he said. “You know, when I was 10, 11, 12 years old. It was not the size it was today.”

“Everyday for us is kind of Memorial Day,” said Paul Poulos, an Iraq War veteran, “in a sense that we don’t ever not think about the guys we didn’t bring home.”

For Poulos, everyday is a reminder of his time in the Army. He spent 10 years active duty and will be the parade’s Grand Marshall and guest speaker.

Poulos, who served two stints in Iraq, says Monday he’ll be sharing a life lesson.

“It’s a story about the first time we made contact with the enemy,” he said. “We didn’t bring everyone back, and we had to continue on and I kind of hope it resonates with people.”