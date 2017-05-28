Eddy J. Koziol Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Eddy J. Koziol, 50, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Eddy was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Stanley and Grace (Peterson) Koziol on March 21, 1967, the third youngest of ten sons.

He took great pride in the fact and would often reminisce of his youth growing up in Mahoningtown. He was always the life of the party and would often give his opinion, no matter what feeling got hurt. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan who on game day could always be found with his drink in one hand and terrible towel in the other. He married the love of his life, Heidi, on August 23, 1997 and together they brought in to the world three beautiful daughters, who he nicknamed Bug, Goose and Killer. His girls were his pride and joy and no matter how bad he felt physically from his illness, he always made time for them.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Eddy is survived by brothers, Stanley, Jerry (Kathy), Gary, Randy (Marty), Ken (Kim) and Dan (Crystal); several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Carol Trupe and PS4 football buddy, John Dozier.

Besides his parents, Eddy is preceded in death by his brothers, Jay, Mike and George.

Keeping with Eddy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. He wanted us to remember how he lived, not how he died. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Eddy’s family would like to give a heartfelt, “Thank you,” to the staff at St. E’s Boardman ICU for the relentless effort in making Eddy well, “You did all you could do, but God had another plan for him.”

Eddy's family would like to give a heartfelt, "Thank you," to the staff at St. E's Boardman ICU for the relentless effort in making Eddy well, "You did all you could do, but God had another plan for him."



