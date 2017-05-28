Emergency dispatchers just as important as first responders in urgent situations

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians are the people you see in an emergency, but what about the emergency responders who also help, but go unseen?

Every time you call 911, the first person you talk to about your emergency is a dispatcher.

Thirty-year veteran Jennifer Swords understands she’s the front line.

“We are the first ones on scene. We are the first responder, but a lot of times though they are looking and expect someone on the phone to help them,” she said.

Swords’ job is more than just a phone call, dispatchers are responders who are ready to help at a moment’s notice.

“I can be sitting in a dispatch office all calm and cool and within 30 seconds everything went to hell in a hand basket,” said East Palestine dispatcher Dennis Stock.

Dealing with stress is just one aspect of the job. Hannah Hromiko, a Columbiana County dispatcher, just signed on full-time but has already learned that even though she’s not going out on calls, there are still difficulties that come with her job.

“When you’re listening to someone who really needs help, and you know you have help on the way, but you physically cannot go and help them. So sometimes that can be really difficult,” Hromiko said.

No matter the location, time or day, a dispatcher is part of every emergency situation.

“We just have to handle it over the phone. Some people say, ‘Well at least you don’t have to see it in person. It can’t be as hard.’ But sometimes it is just as hard because you just imagine what is going on at the scene that you are handling,” Swords said.

Some of those calls can stick with the dispatchers. For Stock, it was a call that ended up being a deadly apartment fire.

“He said he could see heavy smoke from his house. Well, I happened to be close enough to the window to look out the window because it was across town. I could see the smoke, and then find out that someone died in that fire. People were calling me telling that people are in there. I could not leave the chair to go pull them out of the fire, but I knew help was coming,” he said,

Across the Valley, dispatchers are going through training to meet new challenges the job can bring. They need to complete this training or else they will lose funding.

