Storm Team 27: Afternoon showers and storms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The day will start dry with cloudy skies. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will develop around lunchtime and continue through the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm is possible. Temperatures today will climb to the upper 70s into the afternoon. The shower and thunderstorm activity will continue overnight and come to an end toward early Monday morning. Memorial Day will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There’s the small risk for a passing shower, but overall expect a nice day.

THE FORECAST

Today: Afternoon showers or thunderstorms likely. Isolated strong storm. (80%)

High: 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)

Low: 60

Memorial Day: Decreasing Clouds. An isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 76

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 72 Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 67 Low: 51

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 49

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 71 Low: 52

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 52

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 49

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.