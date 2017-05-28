Storm Team 27: Storms continue in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

Storm Update

(6:30pm) Storms continue to push through Trumbull and Mercer counties. The threat will be flooding as well as frequent cloud to ground lightning. There is also the threat of hail and strong winds. Please do not try and drive through these storms.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)

Low: 60

Memorial Day: Decreasing clouds. An isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 77

Monday night: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. (30%)

Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 47

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 72 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 69 Low: 55

