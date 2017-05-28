Virginia C. Vitko Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Virginia C. Vitko, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died at home Sunday, May 28, 2017, two days before her 85th birthday.

She was born May 30, 1932, in Poland, the daughter of Hugh and Helen (Adams) Black and had lived most of her life in New Springfield.

A homemaker, Virginia attended Paradise Church in Canfield and enjoyed gardening, vacationing, crafts, decorating and spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Martin of Youngstown, with whom she made her home; a son, Frank (Greta) Vitko of Pottsboro, Texas; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and three sisters, Peggy Aeppli of Florida, Mary Emch of Cleveland and Beverly Lewis of Columbus.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Frank Vitko, whom she married March 30, 1950 and who died December 3, 2013; three sisters, Helen Abblett, Betty Mayle, Jean Ponchak and four brothers, Frank, Hugh, Ted and Bill Black.

Private memorial services will be conducted Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Paradise Church in Canfield, with a lunch to follow.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home. Please visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.



