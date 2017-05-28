Virginia R. (Van Dyke) Myers Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 31 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Virginia R. Myers, 91, who died Sunday morning, May 28 at home surrounded by her family.

Virginia was born May 8, 1926, in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of James Sheldon and Agnes Elizabeth Jones Van Dyke.

She grew up in Hubbard and graduated from Hubbard High School in 1944.

Virginia moved to Brookfield and then to Struthers where she spent most of her life and worked at the Protective Life Insurance Company prior to getting married. She married Carl J. Myers on June 14, 1952 and became a mother and homemaker.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior / St. Nicholas Church and helped at the church festival and bingo.

Virginia leaves two sons, Robert J. (Josie) Myers of Struthers and Donald Myers; three grandchildren, Hayden, Sam and Beth; two great-grandchildren, Maria and DJ and two sisters, Alberta Denamen of Hubbard and Ruby Maag of Boardman.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl, who died July 30, 2007 and one sister, Dorothy King.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 31, from 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, material tributes in Virginia’s name be made to All Caring Hospice at 6715 Tippecanoe Road Building B Suite 101 in Canfield, Ohio 44406.

