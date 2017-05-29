David Leon Madden Obituary

NILES, Ohio – On Monday, May 29, 2017, David Leon Madden, age 70, of Niles, Ohio passed away in the Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness.

He was born on January 6, 1947 in Carrollton, Georgia a son of Willis Leon and Mattie Ruth (Hammond) Madden.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Mary “Jane” (Wilkinson) Madden; children, Tracey (David) Cochran of Dallas, Georgia, David (Candace) Madden, Rodney (Sharon) Wilbanks, Danielle (Denzel Baugh) DeFalco, Gabrielle (Anthony) Duncan; siblings, Jerry, Jeff, Anne (Steve) Mulkey, all of Georgia; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Besides his parent David was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Madden.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.



