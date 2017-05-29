Eagle Scout’s veterans monument debuts in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A memorial at Trumbull County Veterans Memorial Park started out as just an idea, but took off thanks to a teenager in Trumbull County.

The monument — the Middle East Conflicts Memorial, located at the corner of West Market Street and Mahoning Avenue in Warren — is part of Liam McGee’s Howland Eagle Scout Project. It’s all about recognizing those who have served.

“It hits close to home with me to honor these people,” said McGee, a 16-year-old junior at Mathews High.

McGee is talking about the men and women who have served in post 9-11 conflicts in the Middle East since 1991.

Until Monday, there wasn’t a memorial at the park honoring them.

“It’s many years that our men and women have been doing this,” said Jim Rapone of Trumbull County Veterans Memorial Park. “It’s just an amazing and emotional thing to see this happen.”

The memorial was Rapone’s idea, but McGee made it happen. He helped with fundraising and worked with veterans groups.

The project — which cost a total of $5,000 — was completed on behalf of the Western Reserve Veterans Memorial Association.

“It’s about time,” said Bud Luman, a veteran. “I mean, these things come too late, and it’s just about time someone recognized.”

Luman’s post donated money to the project. He’s pleased with the way the monument — which is made of black granite and stands 56 inches high by 48 inches wide — turned out.

McGee’s dad couldn’t hold back tears Monday.

“I’m extremely proud of Liam,” Kevin McGee said.

The memorial honors four men from Trumbull County who died while serving in the Middle East: Dominic Rocco Baragona, Lt. Colonel U.S. Army; Brian Keith Spackman, Specialist U.S. Army; Marco Miller, Sgt. U.S. Army; Robert Michael Carr, Sgt. U.S. Army.

Each soldier’s name was read, followed by two bell tolls.

“This is really about them,” McGee said.

For McGee, the memorial is his way of thanking everyone who has fought to protect his freedom. The project is part of his work to become an eagle scout, and he wants everyone to know this:

“It’s not about my Eagle Scout project. It’s about the veterans.”