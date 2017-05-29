James A. “Jim” Anderson Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – James A. “Jim” Anderson, 81, of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 29, 2017 in his residence.

Mr. Anderson was born on October 14, 1935 in New Castle, a son of the late Jenny Fry.

Jim was a lifelong area resident and 1953 graduate of New Castle High School.

A painter his entire life, Jim was employed by George Stevens as a member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trade Union, where he worked for many years. He later retired as a spray painter in 1992 from the former Wean Industries, Inc., Austintown, Ohio, after six years of service. During his retirement, Jim worked part time at Westminster College, New Wilmington, painting for the summer grounds crew.

He was a member of the former First Christian Church, New Castle.

Jim was a member of the Croatian Club, Bessemer.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and previously had belonged to several sporting clubs in the area. Jim loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and taking trips to the casino.

His wife, the former Sally A. Stevenson, whom he married December 22, 1959, passed away on February 10, 2008.

Surviving include two daughters, Audrey Anderson-Lemmon and her husband, Harvey and Jamie “Kitty” Meanor and her husband, Donald, all of New Castle; two stepdaughters, Sherrie Hogue-Lopez and her husband, Frank, of Sonoma, Arizona and Jeri “Gigi” Hogue-Vevers and her husband, Joseph, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a grandson, Charles D. Essey, whom he raised as his son, of New Castle; a sister, Audrey Patrick, Champion, Ohio; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by a stepson, Terry Hogue and two brothers, Curt and Robert Anderson.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. John Yergan, of First Baptist Church, New Castle, officiating.

Interment will be held at Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Anderson family.



