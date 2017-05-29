John E. Myers Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – John E. Myers, age 69, of Austintown, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Born November 9, 1947 in Youngstown, he was the son of John S. and Agnes (Collins) Myers.

John retired from the Austintown Police Department in 2007 after 34 years of service.

He was a member of the Saxon Club and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Survivors include his mother, Agnes Myers; wife, Beverly A. (Fink) Stevens-Myers; children, John J. (Allyse) Myers, Mary Jo (James) Francis, Joseph E. (Sheli) Myers, Stacy (Michael) Myers-Bice, Karrie (Josh) Myers; Stephen Myers, Cheryl Fisher and Paul (Robin) Stevens; 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and sisters, Karen (George) Olsen and Diane (Tom) Kalosky.

He was preceded in death by his father; an infant daughter, Colleen and a grandson Tommy Williams.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel, on Thursday, June 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., where services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

