Man said woman attacked him with meat cleaver in Youngstown

Police were called about 2:31 a.m. Sunday to an apartment on Market Street where they found a man with a large cut to his hand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that a woman he was arguing with cut his hand with a meat cleaver.

Police were called about 2:31 a.m. Sunday to an apartment on Market Street where they found a man with a large cut to his hand.

Officers spoke with the woman who told them that the man attacked her first with a knife and cut her hand. She said she used the meat cleaver on him in self-defense.

Police noted that the man and woman were “extremely” intoxicated and were unable to speak clearly.

Because the couple had conflicting stories about who was the aggressor, no arrests were made, the report stated.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury to his arm. The woman was treated at the scene by emergency medical staff.

