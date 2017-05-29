Man stabbed in Youngstown after giving light for cigarette

The man said he was attacked by two men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio  (WKBN) – A man told police that a friendly gesture ended up getting him stabbed in the stomach.

According to a police report, a 26-year-old man said he walking Sunday night in the area of W.Boston and Glenwood avenues when two men approached him and one asked for a light for his cigarette. The man said when he reached into his pocket to get his lighter, the man attacked him.

The three men fought for several minutes until the man felt a sharp pain in his chest. He was able to get away from the attackers and ran to his house.

When the man was home, he realized he was stabbed.

The victim told police the men did not rob him or ask for any of his belongs, they just attacked him.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

No description of the attackers was given in the police report.

