Marlene (Welch) Martell Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Marlene Martell 81, passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 29, 2017 following a brief illness at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

She was born in Sharon on September 3, 1935 the daughter of Cephus and Katherine (Wills) Welch.

Marlene was a graduate of Sharon High School as well as the Sharon General School of Nursing and had worked as an LPN for several years before becoming a devoted mother to her family.

When she was not busy being a devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma, she enjoyed gardening, canning, playing bingo and listening to all types of music, especially Neil Diamond.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her beloved daughters, Catherine Martell and her husband, Marc Stewart of Hermitage, Dian Danos and her husband, George of Sharpsville, Peggy Weidler and her husband, Michael of Sharon and Janet Martell and her companion, Edward Kubyako of Sharon; grandchildren, Leslie Danos, Kimberly Beckman and her husband, Michael, James Danos and Stephen Weidler; her great-grandson, Owen Lutz; sister-in-law, Gladys Welch; brother-in-law, Bill Martell and his wife, Helen; nieces, Doris Welch, Susan Sharp and Sandie Benko; nephew, Samuel Welch; her cousin, Robert Shannon and by her beloved dog, “What’s Up.”

Mrs. Martell was preceded in death by her husband, John Martell on April 28, 2008 and by her brothers, Richard and Thomas Welch.

Private arrangements were handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place with her husband at Morefield Cemetery.

In remembrance of Marlene, please consider making a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive Suite #15, Erie, PA 16505.

