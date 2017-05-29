People gather at Ohio’s first Civil War monument to celebrate Memorial Day

BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day was observed in Trumbull County with a service at Ohio’s first monument honoring those who died in the Civil War.

The event in Bristol started with a parade, ending at a marker that was dedicated back in 1863. It lists the names of 14 local men, ranging from 17 to 44 years old, who died during the conflict.

They enlisted in the Army under President Abraham Lincoln.

“We started at Sager Cemetery and then Pioneer, which honors the early settlers of this community, and then went down to Evergreen Cemetery and then finished up right here at the town park,” said Pastor Fred Keener.

There are now at least 295 monuments in Ohio to commemorate Civil War veterans. You can find them in 86 of the state’s 88 counties.

Only Clinton County and Noble County do not have Civil War monuments.

