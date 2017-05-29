Ronald C. McCandless Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Ronald C. McCandless, 55, of Franklin Avenue, New Castle, died Monday, May 29, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born June 3, 1961 in Kane, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William C. McCandless, Jr. and Dona (Feronti) McCandless. His mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. McCandless worked for numerous Paving Companies for a number of years.

He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with his dog, Wyatt.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, William J. ‘Bump’ McCandless and wife, Valerie of New Castle; three sisters, Linda Whiting and husband, Joe of Pulaski, Patty Staph and husband, Mark of New Castle and Jackie McCandless of New Castle; eight nephews; two nieces and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his niece, Kyleigh McCandless.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel with Rev. Frederick Gilbert of Independent Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be held in Parkside Cemetery.

Please visit www.williamrogerdecarbo.com to send online condolences to the McCandless family.



