Scooter used for window smash duel in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman said she got into an argument with a man and then they took turns breaking out each other’s car windows with a child’s scooter.

The incident happened about 12:43 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dupont Avenue.

According to a police report, a 30-year-old woman told police that the father of her 6-month-old child came to her house and requested to take their baby home for the night. The woman refused and thought the man left but then saw him standing outside a vehicle parked outside the residence. The woman noted that the hood of the car was up.

When she confronted the man, she said he picked up a scooter and smashed out the windshield of the car.

The woman then told police that she picked up the same scooter and smashed out the rear window of the vehicle the man was driving. The man then picked up the scooter again and smashed out the rear window of the car he had just damaged.

The man then got into his car drove off.

When police arrived, they found a Dodge Stratus with the windshield and rear window smashed out. They also noted that the gas lines under the hood were broken.

A report was taken. The incident is still under investigation.