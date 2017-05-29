Storm Team 27: Chance for a shower or storm into morning

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast evening clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through the middle of the week.  The risk will be isolated through early Wednesday.  A big part of Tuesday will be dry.

The chance for showers or storms will sweep through in waves.  Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70’s Tuesday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 76

Tuesday night:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
Low:  52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 69

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 71   Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 73   Low: 54

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 71   Low: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 70   Low: 52

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62   Low: 48

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  63  Low:  50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s