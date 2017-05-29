Storm Team 27: Chance for a shower or storm overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through the middle of the week. The risk will be isolated through early Wednesday. A big part of Tuesday will be dry.

The chance for showers or storms will sweep through in waves. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70’s Tuesday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 76

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 69

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 54

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 71 Low: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 52

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.