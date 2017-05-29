Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, breezy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For Memorial Day we are expecting dry conditions but can not rule out the slight chance of a passing shower.
THE FORECAST
Memorial Day: Breezy with sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 77
Monday night: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. (30%)
Low: 56
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 73
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 50
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 47
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 72 Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 52
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 69 Low: 55
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 52
