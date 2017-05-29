Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, breezy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For Memorial Day we are expecting dry conditions but can not rule out the slight chance of a passing shower.

THE FORECAST

Memorial Day: Breezy with sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 77

Monday night: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. (30%)

Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 47

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 72 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 69 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 52

