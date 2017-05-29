Traditional Mercer Memorial Day 500 honors veterans lost to war

Money raised from the annual 5K Fun Run will be used for a scholarship fund at Mercer High School

The annual Mercer Memorial Day 500 kicked off early this morning.

Flags lined the sidewalks and banners of those lost to war lined the streets as the community came together for a day full of events.

Runners lined up for the annual 5K Fun Run. Money raised will be used for a scholarship fund at Mercer High School.

Later, a military expo was set up at the courthouse where military service men and women were honored for their service and sacrifice. Volunteers said they are honored to help out every year.

“I think today is one of our most special and sacred holidays. Today is the day that some gave all and it is the least we can do. All veterans come out today and run for free. We have guys from World War II out here running. It’s a fantastic thing and I am glad to be a part of it,” said Jason Michaels.

A parade followed the services downtown.

The Mercer High School marching band is performing in the Memorial Day parade in Washington D.C. today at 2 p.m. It will air on the Armed Forces Network.

