VIDEO: Alligator found in bottom of Florida pool

The gator measures about seven to eight feet, according to the sheriff’s office

WFLA Published:


SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Homeowners in Sarasota County found an unexpected guest in their pool Monday morning.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the Plantation neighborhood, where an alligator was found at the bottom of a family’s pool.

The gator measures about seven to eight feet, according to the sheriff’s office.

FWC also responded, and called for a trapper who will relocate the reptile. Deputy Lori Clark captured video of the gator being removed.

