Widows of fallen soldiers honored at Youngstown VFW ceremony



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A VFW in Youngstown took the time Monday to remember those who died in service — and those they left behind.

VFW 6488 held its 20th celebration in memory of departed comrades from the area.

During the ceremony, they honored the widows of these veterans with American flags.

Several politicians came to pay their respects, including Democratic Mayor nominee Tito Brown and County Commissioner Anthony Trafficanti.

The ceremony began with song and singing around the American Flag. It then moved indoors, where a visiting pastor spoke on the importance of preserving the memory of those lost.

“I just hope they really get the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said Lloyd Mims, a former commander. “These individuals made the ultimate sacrifice while defending this great nation.”

VFW 6488 says they are always looking for veterans to join their group.