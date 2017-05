GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – William D. “Bill” Klaric passed away Monday, May 29.

Bill was born July 30, 1949 the son of Peter and Edith (Parker) Klaric.

He is survived by two daughters, Alisa Arkwright (John) and Gina Klaric and grandchildren Brittany, Brenna, Lauren and Brody.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Terry, Frank and Joseph Klaric.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.



