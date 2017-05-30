2 Women Killed Authorities say 2 Cleveland women shot to death in city

No arrests have been made in the double homicide which happened Monday evening

By Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say two women were shot and killed while driving in Cleveland.

No arrests have been made in the double homicide which happened Monday evening.

Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 22-year-old Jamilia Marie Carter and 21-year-old Shonna Adams, both of Cleveland.

Authorities say Carter was found dead at the scene while Adams was treated at a Cleveland hospital where she died.

The deaths were among several shootings in Cleveland, including a man fatally shot on the city’s eastside Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s