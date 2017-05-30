A trashy situation is getting attention in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A trashy situation in Warren came to the attention of WKBN 27 First News after a photographer spotted trash overflowing at what is supposed to be a recycling site.

The bins are located at the corner of Harmon Avenue and are supposed to be used for recycling only, but it appears more people are using it for trash.

Henry Walker uses the drop-off site for his recyclables. He said it is obvious what is allowed in the containers and what is not.

“It tells you what you are allowed to put in right there on the front,” Walker said.

But items like food containers, dirty diapers, and garbage is ending up inside the containers.

Carol Chadman says she has seen some pretty ridiculous items dropped off at the containers she also uses for her recyclables.

“I’ve seen clothes, couches, chairs. A lot of stuff that shouldn’t be here,” Chadman said.

More trash is ending up in bins at the 50 recycling drop-off locations for the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District. Interim Director Greg Kovalchick said some are using the bins for trash, which causes contamination problems with the recyclable products.

This year, Kovalchick estimates the amount of contamination is at 30 percent, compared to last year at 5 to 10 percent, and they can’t pinpoint the reason for the increase.

They can’t pinpoint a cause for the increase but are trying to see if more education is the answer. Another option is adding surveillance cameras to the sites.