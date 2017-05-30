Austintown crime activity: 3 charged in undercover prostitution investigations

Tuesday, May 23

1:37 p.m. – 100 block of Dehoff Dr., Brianna M. Reno, 23, of Warren, arrested and charged with soliciting and criminal tools. Police said Reno, who had advertised on Backpage.com, agreed to meet an undercover officer for sex and told him to bring condoms. Reno told police that she was involved in prostitution because she couldn’t find a job, according to a police report.

Wednesday, May 24

3:26 p.m. – 1100 block of Canfield Niles Rd., Lakisha Barnes, 31, of Farrell, arrested and charged with soliciting sex, possession of criminal tools, and drug paraphernalia; Jerome McKnight, of Sharon, arrested and charged with falsification and promoting prostitution. Police said the two were arrested during an investigation of sex advertisements on Backpage.com. Barnes told police that she does meet men but that she doesn’t have sex with them. Rather, she takes their money and runs before any sexual activity, according to a police report.

Thursday, May 25

3:00 a.m. – State Route 46, Michael Hood, 19, arrested and charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest, OVI, and speed. Police said Hood led officers from several departments on a police chase stretching 13 miles and lasting 15 minutes. When they asked why he didn’t stop, Hood said he didn’t believe they were the “real police,” officers said. Police suspected Hood was under the influence because his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred, according to the report.

Saturday, May 27

12:53 a.m. – 5500 block of W. Webb Rd., Nicholas M. Siroki, 19, of McDonald, arrested and charged with drug abuse — cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use or possession of marijuana, and permitting drug abuse in a motor vehicle. Azia Z. Morgan, 19, of Mineral Ridge, charged with drug abuse — cocaine. Police said the two were in a car parked in the Beach Shack’s parking lot. An officer reported smelling a strong marijuana smell from the vehicle and found marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle. A 23-year-old man who was also in the vehicle wasn’t charged.

5:56 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Lexington Place, Rodney P. McMeans, Jr., 22, charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police reported smelling marijuana during a traffic stop. McMeans told an officer he’d smoked the marijuana and didn’t have any in the car, but admitted to having a loaded gun in the glovebox, according to a police report. Police said McMeans told an officer he took a CCW class but didn’t have money to pay for the permit.

Sunday, May 28

10:31 a.m. – 1300 block of Orkney Ave., a 38-year-old Youngstown man was given naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle. Police said the man admitted to snorting something that caused him to pass out. He was taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, May 30

1:24 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Brittany Williams, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse — marijuana, traffic control signs, headlights required, and OVI — refusal. Police said Williams’ speech was slurred and she was drowsy during a traffic stop for driving without headlights. According to a police report, she refused to give a urine test, saying, “Why bother?”

Disclaimer: The listed reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

