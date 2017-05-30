Autopsy: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder died from overdose

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill died from an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report.

The 61-year-old Tampa-based composer was found dead in his room at the Tampa Embassy Suites on April 5.

The autopsy was conducted by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner on April 6 and said O’Neill overdosed from methadone, codeine, diazepam, and doxylamine — all in his system when he died.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, also said O’Neill had a head injury that was consistent with collapse.

Shortly after O’Neill’s death, his band said in a statement that he died from a “chronic illness.” The band called his death “a profound and indescribable loss for us all.”

O’Neill was a rock producer and manager who began putting together Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 1996. The band is best known for its hard rock takes on Christmas staples like “Carol of the Bells.”

