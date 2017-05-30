Bauer strikes out AL-high 14, Indians beat A’s 9-4

BY STEVE HERRICK Associated Press Published: Updated:
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Bauer’s career-best strikeout total was one shy of this season’s major league-high of 15 by Washington’s Stephen Strasburg against San Diego on Saturday.

Bauer (5-4) recorded his eighth career game of 10 or more strikeouts. He struck out the side in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The right-hander allowed three runs and seven hits with one walk.

Four Cleveland pitchers combined to strike out 19, tying a franchise record for a nine-inning game.

Rookie Bradley Zimmer had a career-high four RBI for the Indians, hitting a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth.

