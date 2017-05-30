Carmella Chiovitti Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 via Mt Carmel Avenue, Youngstown with Reverend Monsignor Michael Cariglio, officiating, preceded by 9:15 a.m. prayer service at Rossi Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman, for Carmela Chiovitti, 96, who peacefully passed away Tuesday morning, May 30, 2017 at her daughter’s home with her loving family by her side.

Carmela will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for being an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, especially Sunday’s dinners at her home.

She was born November 4, 1920 in Campobasso, Italy, the daughter of the late Antonio and Marie (Iannantuno) Paolona. Carmela moved to America and the Youngstown area in 1971.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilia.

Carmela is survived by five children, Giuseppe (Assunta) Chiovitti of Campobasso, Italy, Tony (Jody) Chiovitti and Mario (Virginia) Chiovitti, both of Boardman, Lina (Frank) Pelly of Poland and Aldo (Eva) Chiovitti of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Libera Paolone and Annita Paolone, both of Rome, Italy and three sisters-in-laws, Carolina Chiovitti, Pierina Chiovitti and Marissa Paolone

Besides her parents, Carmela was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Michael Chiovitti, whom she married February, 1946, died November 26, 1998 and three brothers, Giuseppe Paolone, Giovanni Paolone and Michael Paolone.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rossi Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman, new location.

