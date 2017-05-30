Cleveland judge orders OVI offenders to download Uber, Lyft and enter credit card

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The problem of repeat arrests for drunk driving is one judges have had a tough time controlling. Fines, suspensions, and jail time help, but repeat offenders appear in court regularly.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti is trying to stop the problem with a person’s first arrest for OVI.

Cicconetti has heard thousands of cases against drunk drivers. Sometimes several times from the same person. What to do? The judge has begun ordering offenders to install two apps on their smartphones, Uber and Lyft.

From now on in addition to fines, penalties, and possible jail time, offenders will have no reason not to access an easy a ride home.

