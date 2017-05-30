Court affirms sentence of Howland woman on Ohio’s death row

Donna Roberts was sentenced to death for the third time in 2014 but appeared the decision in February

By Published: Updated:
Donna Roberts was sentenced to death for conspiring to have her husband killed by Nathaniel Jackson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court has affirmed the death penalty of a Howland woman, who conspired to kill her ex-husband.

Donna Roberts is the state’s only condemned female killer on death row.

She was sentenced to death for the third time in 2014 but appealed the decision in February.

Watch: Testimony from Roberts’ appeal

Roberts was accused of planning her ex-husband’s murder with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money. Robert Fingerhut was killed in the couple’s Howland home.

Her boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.

Writing for the Court majority, Justice Terrence O’Donnell explained that Roberts helped Jackson plan Fingerhut’s murder in a series of letters and phone calls while Jackson was in prison on an unrelated charge. She actively participated with Jackson in the killing by purchasing a mask and gloves for him and allowing him into the home, evidencing prior calculation and design, O’Donnell said.

Justices Sharon L. Kennedy, Judith L. French, Patrick F. Fischer and R. Patrick DeWine, joined Justice O’Donnell’s opinion.

The Court also pointed out that although Roberts expressed sadness for Fingerhut’s murder, she never accepted responsibility for it and denied her scheme to kill Fingerhut, “notwithstanding overwhelming evidence to the contrary.”

The Court concluded the death penalty was appropriate and proportionate to the death sentence imposed on Jackson.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s