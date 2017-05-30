Court affirms sentence of Howland woman on Ohio’s death row

Related Coverage Court weighs sentence of Howland woman on Ohio’s death row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court has affirmed the death penalty of a Howland woman, who conspired to kill her ex-husband.

Donna Roberts is the state’s only condemned female killer on death row.

She was sentenced to death for the third time in 2014 but appealed the decision in February.

Roberts was accused of planning her ex-husband’s murder with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money. Robert Fingerhut was killed in the couple’s Howland home.

Her boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.

Writing for the Court majority, Justice Terrence O’Donnell explained that Roberts helped Jackson plan Fingerhut’s murder in a series of letters and phone calls while Jackson was in prison on an unrelated charge. She actively participated with Jackson in the killing by purchasing a mask and gloves for him and allowing him into the home, evidencing prior calculation and design, O’Donnell said.

Justices Sharon L. Kennedy, Judith L. French, Patrick F. Fischer and R. Patrick DeWine, joined Justice O’Donnell’s opinion.

The Court also pointed out that although Roberts expressed sadness for Fingerhut’s murder, she never accepted responsibility for it and denied her scheme to kill Fingerhut, “notwithstanding overwhelming evidence to the contrary.”

The Court concluded the death penalty was appropriate and proportionate to the death sentence imposed on Jackson.