Fan facing charges after throwing catfish during Stanley Cup Game 1

PITTSBURGH (WKRN/WCMH) – A Nashville Predators fan accused of throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final now faces three criminal charges.

According to Pittsburgh police, Jacob Waddell has been issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime, and disrupting a meeting.

He was immediately ejected from the game after throwing the catfish around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The 36-year-old from Nolensville, Tennessee was not taken into custody, but officials said he would have to return to Pittsburgh for a future hearing — the date for which has not been set.

Waddell tweeted Tuesday morning about the charges against him:

@PredsMaverick Charge they may, charge they might, that Catfish still hit the ice last night!!!! Go Preds!!! — Jake Deveral Waddell (@JacobDeveral) May 30, 2017

#CatfishGuy began trending on Twitter immediately after with thousands weighing in, including country star Carrie Underwood and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

We’ve seen a lot of “instruments of crime” over the years. Can’t honestly say we’ve seen a case with one of these. 🤷🏼‍♂️ #StandWithUs pic.twitter.com/tVoZAZpHdh — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2017

Waddell brought the fish into the arena inside a vacuum-sealed bag placed inside his compression shorts, KDKA reported. He wrapped the fish in a t-shirt and towel handed out at the gate once he was inside.

