Fan facing charges after throwing catfish during Stanley Cup Game 1

The 36-year-old Nashville Predators fan was immediately ejected from the game Monday night

WCMH and WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
An ice worker removes a fish during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Monday, May 29, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Authorities said Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., is facing charges after allegedly throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during the hockey game, including misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation commented on social media that investigators had never seen an “instrument of crime” like that. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
An ice worker removes a fish during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Monday, May 29, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Authorities said Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., is facing charges after allegedly throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during the hockey game, including misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation commented on social media that investigators had never seen an “instrument of crime” like that. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (WKRN/WCMH) – A Nashville Predators fan accused of throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final now faces three criminal charges.

According to Pittsburgh police, Jacob Waddell has been issued a summons on charges of disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime, and disrupting a meeting.

He was immediately ejected from the game after throwing the catfish around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The 36-year-old from Nolensville, Tennessee was not taken into custody, but officials said he would have to return to Pittsburgh for a future hearing — the date for which has not been set.

Waddell tweeted Tuesday morning about the charges against him:

#CatfishGuy began trending on Twitter immediately after with thousands weighing in, including country star Carrie Underwood and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Waddell brought the fish into the arena inside a vacuum-sealed bag placed inside his compression shorts, KDKA reported. He wrapped the fish in a t-shirt and towel handed out at the gate once he was inside.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s