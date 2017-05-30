Farmers hoping for warmer, drier weather as strawberries come in

Valley farmers have one resounding plea as strawberry season rolls around: No more rain

By Published: Updated:
strawberry generic

NEW WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Local farmers are getting ready for the official kickoff to summer — strawberry season. But how could the recent heavy rains impact crops?

Ferris Farm’s strawberry season in New Wilmington started two days ago and so far, so good.

“They are ripening slowly, but I think the season will be pretty good,” said owner Jeanice Britvich.

She said they’re in good shape despite the cold and wet winter.

“We don’t want any more rain. We don’t need any more rain.”

That’s the resounding plea Valley farmers have for the fruit gods.

However, that doesn’t mean strawberries don’t need any moisture. David Hull, with White House Fruit Farm in Canfield, explained that the fruit needs adequate — not excessive — moisture.

Hull said the best strawberry weather is typical summer weather, which is what he’s expecting in the next few weeks.

“Looking for some drier weather, looking for some warmer weather and the strawberry crop looks excellent at this point.”

Still, that could always change so farmers have to be vigilant.

“You have to pay attention. You have to pay attention to the weather, you have to pay attention to how much water they get. Nutrients are key,” Britvich said.

If you plan on going strawberry picking this summer, the experts say there are three things to look for to spot the best strawberries. They should have a bright red color, smell like a strawberry, and be firm to the touch.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s