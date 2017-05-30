Farmers hoping for warmer, drier weather as strawberries come in

NEW WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Local farmers are getting ready for the official kickoff to summer — strawberry season. But how could the recent heavy rains impact crops?

Ferris Farm’s strawberry season in New Wilmington started two days ago and so far, so good.

“They are ripening slowly, but I think the season will be pretty good,” said owner Jeanice Britvich.

She said they’re in good shape despite the cold and wet winter.

“We don’t want any more rain. We don’t need any more rain.”

That’s the resounding plea Valley farmers have for the fruit gods.

However, that doesn’t mean strawberries don’t need any moisture. David Hull, with White House Fruit Farm in Canfield, explained that the fruit needs adequate — not excessive — moisture.

Hull said the best strawberry weather is typical summer weather, which is what he’s expecting in the next few weeks.

“Looking for some drier weather, looking for some warmer weather and the strawberry crop looks excellent at this point.”

Still, that could always change so farmers have to be vigilant.

“You have to pay attention. You have to pay attention to the weather, you have to pay attention to how much water they get. Nutrients are key,” Britvich said.

If you plan on going strawberry picking this summer, the experts say there are three things to look for to spot the best strawberries. They should have a bright red color, smell like a strawberry, and be firm to the touch.

