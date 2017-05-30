Gearing up for “Champion-ship” weekend

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – One township in Trumbull County may be the most appropriately named in the State of Ohio this year…Champion. The Golden Flashes’ baseball and softball teams have combined for 55 wins… along with League, District, and Regional championships this season… and they’re not done yet.

“You know what, there is nothing like it in the world, to go to state, there really isn’t. I think it is one of the greatest things to happen to this community,” Champion Head Softball Coach Cheryl Weaver said.

“They’re a special group of kids who are doing a special thing,” added Champion Baseball Coach Rick Yauger.

Just one school in the entire state of Ohio will send both their baseball and softball teams to the state final four this year—and they are from right here in the valley.

“It has been really cool. The girls have been doing it for years now,” Pitcher Drake Batcho said. “It is about time we start doing it too. Both of us together…twenty years from now we are still going to be talking about this.”

“All of us, are just kinda together, experiencing it all together and it is just really cool because not a lot of people can say they have ever, ever done it,” added Pitcher McKenzie Zigmont.

These two Golden Flashes teams share a special bond. Both hoisted Regional Championship trophies on Saturday in Massillon…just hours apart… with each team cheering one another on during its respective games.

“The pressure was definitely on us after the boys did. It is awesome, we are pretty competitive with the boys sometimes, so it is great to know that we are both going and we both made state,” Molly Williams explained.

“For a small community, we enjoy our sports around here. You know they deserve it, all our friends, the community. so it was awesome,” Senior Lucas Nasonti said.

The bond runs a little deeper for two Champion standouts. Brother/sister tandem Michael and Megan Turner have been bashing the ball with the bats all season..

“The house has been fun. Everyone is in a really good mood right now. We are just doing everything we can to help our teams win,” Michael said.

“We do a lot of things together. We get together all the time with my dad. He has been really happy we are going to state. He just gets excited about it every single day. He will come home to work and just remind us, hey we are going to state. We just get all excited and it is a great feeling,” added Megan Turner.

The Champion Baseball team will play on Thursday at 10am. They take on Clear Fork down at Huntington Park in Columbus.

The Champion Softball team will play on Friday at 12:30. The Golden Flashes will meet Springfield Northwestern at Akron Firestone Stadium.

“These guys earned it. They’ve worked hard. They’ve put themselves in position to succeed. and now they’ve just gotta go out and do it. They gotta seize the moment,” added Yauger.

“Ya know what, this town is gonna be rockin! And you hope it is,” exclaimed Weaver.