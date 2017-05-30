Harriet Louise Gooden Obituary

LANHAM, Maryland (Formerly of Youngstown, Ohio) – Harriet Louise Gooden passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2017, after living a full life of 90 years where God was the focal point of her life.

Harriet was born on St. Louis Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio and moved to Maryland in 2001.

God and family were the center of her life. She was active in the church by teaching both Sunday School and serving as a lay pastor over the years.

Harriet worked numerous jobs, during her life to help support the family. However, her most important job was always mom. Harriet was the original “tiger mom”. She was a fierce advocate and champion for her kids. She fully understood the value of education in achieving success and kept her children focused on academic success. She removed “can’t” from their lexicon and inspired her children to work hard to achieve their dreams.

She traveled throughout the country to attend every birth, baptism and graduation and to help each mother with the birth of each of her grandchildren. Harriet also created many family traditions including cooking large holiday meals and welcoming everyone into her home.

At the age of 60, after her children had established successful lives, she returned to school and earned a teaching certificate and taught pre-school children at the Victory Lutheran Church School. She instilled in them the same values that she had instilled in her children.

In her senior years, she continued to teach weekly bible school classes, chaired the Patient Council at her nursing center and provided consultation for a whole generation of young workers.

Harriet was the devoted wife to Charles (deceased) for 55 years and the mother of Vincent (Valda), C. Michael (Diane), Steven (Trudi), Linda (Laird Lott) and Duane (Kathleen). The beloved sister of Ruth Alli, Loretta Shaw (deceased), George Biggs (deceased), Sherwood Isom (deceased) and Carla Pilson. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Divine Peace Lutheran Church in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Donations can be made in Harriet’s memory to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.



