Hattie Inez Riddell Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Hattie Inez Riddell, 90 of Niles, died Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2017, at Shepherd Of The Valley in Niles.

She was born November 13, 1926 in Corinth, Mississippi, the daughter of the late John T. and Mollie Pearl Reynolds Davis. She had been a Trumbull county resident since 1951, moving with her husband, Callie from Mississippi.

Hattie was a homemaker all of her married life.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended church services as a resident at Shepherd of the Valley.

She enjoyed yardwork and Southern cooking from scratch and was known for her homemade banana pudding. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed country and western music and listening to the Grand Ole Opry.

Her husband of over 70 years, Callie Cleston Riddell, whom she married July 17, 1943 preceded her in death October 7, 2013. One grandson, Michael Riddell and a son-in-law, Bill Wilson have both preceded in death; as well as two brothers, Luther and Elbert Davis and three sisters, Elsie Borden, Velma Ballard and Nellie Ward.

Surviving are two daughters, Patty Wilson of Bradenton, Florida and Debbie (Tim) Martin of Lorain; two sons, Jim (Trudy) Riddell of Vienna and Larry (Sandy) Riddell of Cortland; ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 until the 11:30 a.m. service time on Friday. Pastor Mark Hebebrand will officiate.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greene Township.

The family wishes to thank the entire assisted living and nursing residence staff at the Niles Shepherd of the Valley for their loving and compassionate care shown to Hattie.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.



