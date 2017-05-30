Highway Patrol: Semi driver cited after rollover crash in Liberty

Troopers said the New York truck driver failed to yield while turning left

Rollover crash on State Route 193 in Liberty.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi-truck driver failed to yield to traffic when turning left, causing a rollover accident in Liberty Township Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on State Route 193 just before 7:30 p.m.

David Dunn, 48, of New York, was driving the tractor-trailer heading south on 193. He started to turn left on Interstate 80 when a 2005 Dodge Magnum traveling north on 193 — driven by 22-year-old Brian Butler, of Girard — hit it, according to Highway Patrol.

The car flipped over and landed on its roof, blocking the northbound lanes of traffic on 193.

Butler was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

SR 193 northbound and the eastbound on-ramp to I-80 were closed for about an hour while crews cleaned the scene.

Dunn was issued a citation for failing to yield while making a left turn.

SR 193 Liberty rollover crash


